The Democrats put the statues up. If they think taking them down will erase their past, they're sadly mistaken. But how are they going to erase their present?
Here's how: They're trying to take down the whole country; trying to destroy everything; erase all history good and bad; erase even the fact that any good ever existed. If they succeed they won't have to deny their past, they'll just cram it down our throats; — Black and white throats.
The elites will rule. However, they won't succeed. The American people will not stand for it. The radicals are doing a lot of damage, but in the end, they will be defeated, and America will be stronger than ever.
May God continue to give President Trump the strength, will, energy, courage and wisdom to lead America.
Bruce Ware
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.