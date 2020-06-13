I have a condo at Diamond Beach on the west end of the Galveston seawall. On the night of June 6, a group of about 150 cars and 500 young black Americans gathered for what I used to call a "party."
The group was well behaved, considering their age and the times we're living in.
No signs. No outlandish yelling. Sure, they left some trash. I helped clean it up the next morning and for every liquor bottle I picked up, there were seven or eight water or Gatorade bottles. When you compare the trash left June 6 to the trash left at Woodstock, well, give me the Diamond Beach cleanup duty.
Quite entertaining. I know the police had to disperse the crowd for safety reasons as traffic and parking in restricted areas was rampant. But all in all, I commend the "party." Much more civil than the parties I remember in high school back in the '60s.
Randy Goodman
Harrah, Oklahoma
