When Evelyn Caffo went into immigration shelters to help people, she thought it was going to be wonderful to help people in need, so they could work to a better life. It was a horror how very wrong she was, and that the system needs changed.
On March 3, 2017, the Trump administration ordered detained children be taken from their parents if they came across to the United States illegally. By Nov. 25, 2017, there were 22 known cases of children being taken away from their families.
Children experience toxic stress when they're suddenly separated from their parents, which negatively impacts brain development. When children get taken away from their parents it’s not like taking a toy away from a puppy. This alters their whole life, and they feel animosity to everyone.
People in America need to stop turning a blind eye to this horrific situation going on and need to make changes to this situation. To help fight this awful and inhumane problem, learn about the National Immigrant Justice Center.
Dominic Contreras
Seabrook
