I have a solution for the "southern invaders." Stop everyone at the border.

Release them to Democrat's and liberals. Democrats and liberals are then responsible for the invaders' actions, housing, medical needs, education, etc. They would have to sign a binding contract to insure these responsibilities for a 30-year period.

These invaders would have to go through the citizenship process successfully within one year or be deported. Any Democrat or liberal sponsored invader who was deported could never return and the sponsor would be fined $250,000 dollars.

Successful invaders could vote after 25 years of verifiable non-criminal residence. Sounds fair to me.

James Cleveland

Texas City

