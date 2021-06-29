The radical Marxist Saul Alinsky influenced political lawmakers of today. He thought the best slave is one thinking he is free as noted in his books "Rules for Radicals" and "Reveille for Radicals." His eight levels for creating a social state are in play now.
To control people, control health care; increase poverty and provide for the poor; increase department unsustainably; poverty increase via taxes; remove resistance to government with gun control; control via welfare; control education; remove religion; lastly, divide by class and destroy wealth and exceptionalism.
Alinsky simplified Lenin's scheme of world domination through communism. Stalin called converts "useful idiots." Useful idiots have destroyed every nation they've controlled. It's happening in the United States today at an alarming rate. Useful idiots blindly, like lemmings, deny that the headlong fall to destruction is ahead.
If on reading this you still hold that everything is OK, you're a useful idiot.
George Christie
Galveston
lol. Google is your friend. Even Carlos' Duck Duck Goose will tell you this is a fake Internet meme. Sorry you wasted a letter on it. Very useful. [lol]
