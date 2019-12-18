I'm surprised that The Daily News printed Robert Hart's letter stating that Donald Trump asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens happened in 2016, as did his withholding military aid from the Ukraine — before he was president ("Democrats should stop blaming Trump," The Daily News, Dec. 17).
This is a lie.
Trump did both of these things in July/August 2019. A quick question to Google would have shown this.
Come on, Daily News. Quit printing obvious lies.
Bill Love
Galveston
