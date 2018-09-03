The letter by LaWanda Buttner (“Beto O’Rourke voted against disaster relief funding,” The Daily News, Aug. 3) was misleading.
Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, voted "for" $15 billion of disaster relief funding to Harvey victims. Congress approved this funding Sept. 14. Rep. O’Rourke did vote against the Disaster Tax Relief and Airport and Airway Extension Act of 2017, which was passed by Congress as H.R. 3823 on Sept. 25 and was signed into law two days later by President Trump.
O’Rourke’s reason for not voting for the tax relief bill was not that he was acting “irresponsibly” or “ridiculously,” as Sen. Ted Cruz labeled him. It was because the bill didn't mention reauthorizing funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the National Association of Community Health Centers. Funding for these programs was to end Sept. 30, 2017, just three days later. O’Rourke knew how important these health service programs were to his El Paso constituents. I’d say he acted responsibly — and not ridiculously — as his political opponent asserted.
Dave Bary
Galveston
