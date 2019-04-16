This is a life-or-death power struggle that simply must be waged if we’re ever to get control of our institutions back.
Through toadyism, lies, grotesque inanities and fake witch hunts, Republicans have been sullying our institutions and our moral character for years. Long past time to reclaim those institutions for the country’s sake, not to protect them.
The Constitution wasn't created to help demagogues like Trump gaslight the public. The separation of powers exists to compel accountability, not to abet insecure criminals to hide their dark financial dealings from scrutiny.
Ryan Morrison
Galveston
Bad day Ryan?[beam]
