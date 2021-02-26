Some Texans claim raising prices from about 9 cents to $9 for a kilowatt in an emergency is a free market in action. The rest of the world calls it price gouging that no one, except businesses with politicians in their back pocket, can get away with.
Fines for price gouging already on the books need to be enforced for each bill assessed rather than payment subsidies that will ultimately line the pockets of these modern day pirates, encouraging them to repeat their greed.
Hardening taxpayers homes with weatherization, solar and individual generator subsidies will flatten the need in severe weather and makes better sense than giving taxpayer money to operators proven to be unreliable. In other states, someone with solar can trade power back in an even exchange or even get a subsidy. In Texas, they net less than half, favoring business.
Assessing a one year “unreliable” fee of say 10 percent on all power produced by generators who “click off” in emergencies might cause the greedy to invest in reliability or think twice about playing with our market when Texans are suffering.
And yes, the members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas who voted to empower price gouging need to be fired.
Rodney Dunklee
Nassau Bay
