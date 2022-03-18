I urge Gov. Greg Abbott, state Sen. Larry Taylor and state Rep. Mayes Middleton to protect trans children, and the education about trans issues.

Children need to know that it's OK to be different, and they need to feel loved for who they are.

As a mother, I'm pleading with my state’s representatives to learn more about trans folks. Meet them, talk with them, listen to them. Hear them out. Don't wait to be an ally until someone close to you, someone you care about, is trans.

Defend the health care of and support this already marginalized group of wonderful folks now.

They're Texans and they need love and support — not the state’s condemnation.

Melanie Connolly

Galveston

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

The same people who claim to believe that parents have the absolute right to determine their children's education, what books they read, what history they are taught, what vaccinations they take, etc., are enabling and emboldening vigilantes to report parents who are doing nothing more than following the advice of psychiatrists and pediatricians. Can you imagine this? It's every parent's nightmare - a knock at the door and the State is there to take your children away from you - for placement in one of the nation's worst foster care systems (in the news just this week for sex trafficking), while you are arrested, tried, and convicted of child abuse.

Abbott's anti-child, anti-family, anti-American orders are a moral abomination. I have absolute contempt for anyone who supports this.

https://publications.aap.org/aapnews/news/19021/AAP-continues-to-support-care-of-transgender

https://www.acog.org/womens-health/faqs/health-care-for-transgender-teens

https://www.psychiatry.org/psychiatrists/cultural-competency/education/transgender-and-gender-nonconforming-patients/gender-affirming-therapy

https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-states-stop-interfering-health-care-transgender-children

Carlos Ponce

And after this letter and post, Governor Abbott will still be re-elected.

