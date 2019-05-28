In response to the editorial by Leonard Woolsey ("A&M maneuver might have unintended consequences," The Daily News, May 23): I know that Mark Henry and Ken Clark have spent a lot of time and effort on securing funding for the bridge and aren't happy with Texas A&M University at Galveston right now. But the bridge needs to be built now. And it needs to be an “ideal” bridge.
Col. Michael Fossum tells me that the state spent $250 million on the campus after Hurricane Ike. I bet the value of the campus exceeds well over a billion dollars.
And he said the state spent $4 million on recent bridge repairs. So an additional $14 million for a proper bridge is a "no-brainer."
Why this is hardly a challenge for Larry Taylor and John Sharp. So, it's time for all to work together and make this happen now. The flagship university that's Texas A&M wields lots of power and to think this is an issue is rather strange. Henry and Clark brought a lot of funding and we just need a little more state support to get over the finish line. Col. Fossum can, and will, help make that happen, but lets all pull together and do it.
Lets build a bridge we can all be proud of.
Bill Latimer
Dickinson
