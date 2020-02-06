Donald Trump's State of the Union speech has replaced Burger King as "Home of the Whopper."
• Best economy in our history: The gross domestic product was 2.3 percent in 2019 and annualized for three years was 2.5 percent. John F. Kennedy's was 5.7 percent; Lyndon B. Johnson's 5.1 percent; Jimmy Carter's 3.7 percent; and Bill Clinton's 3.8 percent.
• Created more jobs than Obama: In Obama's last 35 months, jobs grew 227 a month; Trump's grew 191 a month.
• "Wages grew by 16 percent during my administration:" Wage growth rates when adjusted for inflation; Obama, 2.7 percent and Trump, 0.6 percent.
• Achieved oil independence: America became oil independent in 2011, and we still had great air quality control.
Under Trump, the wage and income gap became the greatest in 100 years; the budget deficit exceeded $1 trillion in 2019 for the first time since the Great Recession of 2009; corporate debt became the largest in history, more than $6 trillion with more than $3 trillion due in five years; unsecured personal debt is over $360 billion; and over 50 percent of American families have less than $400 in personal savings.
There are serious cracks in this "best economy in our history."
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
