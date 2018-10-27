The cities of Dickinson and Texas City should be ashamed of themselves.
Some of my family live on Rice Road, just off Hughes Road in Dickinson. The first part of that road is Dickinson's upkeep responsibility, and the remaining is Texas City's, with Dickinson's part being the worst.
After the last bad rains, my nephew paid out of his pocket for rock to be put down on Dickinson's part, and another Rice Road resident spread it. Well, we've had more rain, and that road is pitted again.
It's hard to drive down that road without wrenching one's back as the vehicle is pitched back and forth. I can only imagine how many roads there are in Galveston County that are this bad that I've not had the pleasure to drive down. I dare say that if anyone who was a resident on that road and was on one of the city councils (or both), that road would have been fixed properly (don't think it hasn't happened).
I pray Dickinson and Texas City will get on the ball and take care of those residents as they should have long ago.
Judy Janner
Texas City
