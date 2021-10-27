As a former three-term Galveston Independent School District board member, I know what makes the best candidate for our public school board — and I can assure you the clear and obvious choice is Terri Burchfield.
She's the only candidate that has dedicated her life to educating children. Her educational degrees include a bachelor's from Texas A&M and a master's and Ph.D. from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. Ten years teaching in the classroom, 10 years as a principal and was named Principal of the Year in 2004, 2008 and 2010.
The last 11 years, as a superintendent, she has directed instruction, special programs, grant writing, truancy and co-chaired the COVID task force for Texas City ISD.
Only one candidate’s children attended public school in Galveston. Burchfield's boys attended both Austin Middle School and Ball High School. She is the candidate that has attended countless district band concerts, theater performances, Ball High football games and supports our district’s students.
Ask yourself why another candidate would run for a trustee position when she doesn’t believe in public education and her children have never attended public school?
This is a crucial time for our children. Do we want a politician or do we need a dedicated educator?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.