In response to the article ("Through storms, economic woes, a developer hung on," The Daily News, June 3): I have lived on 8 Mile Road since 2005, and was shocked to learn I live in a depressed, blighted, crime-ridden area.
I don't agree with all the information stated. I have no recollection of houses being on the site, let alone 16 of them. I recall many houses on the opposite side of the street being purchased after Hurricane Ike hit, and our neighbors lost their houses. I now know why. It's to dominate any voting going on about the project. We're outnumbered and can do nothing.
As for the dry-stack marina, it's my understanding it's going behind our house, so we hear it and they don't. We have had many sleepless nights with pumps running 24/7 for months and cement trucks delivering at 3 a.m.
The article referred to the road being raised and widened, yes, but only in front of the project. What about the rest of the road that has been ruined by thousands of trucks driving it for months? So, I now live in a depressed area and crime is likely to increase.
Goodbye bay views, peace and quiet. Hello 95 neighbors, noise and congestion.
Brenda Rekoff
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.