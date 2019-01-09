The tax cut passed by Republicans has the U.S. economy growing in high gear. President Trump eliminated Obama regulations obstructing energy production. The U.S. became the worlds biggest and cleanest energy producer. The effect is lower energy prices, and green house emissions reduced more than any other country in the world.
The Commerce Department says every cent of lower energy prices saves consumers billions. Saving as much as the Republican tax cut does. Lower gas and utility prices in November/December saved consumers over a $100 billion. Contributing to the record $850 billion holiday spending of 2018, and paychecks for 312,000 new jobs.
Gary Miller
Texas City
