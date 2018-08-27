Galveston ISD is following
others into bankruptcy
The Galveston Independent School District wants to join in the popular bureaucratic trend of getting on the path to bankruptcy. It’s public money and just a couple of million dollars in debt — and it is for such a good cause of raises for not getting a bad performance evaluation thanks to Hurricane Harvey (“GISD budget includes deficit, raises for faculty,” The Daily News, Aug. 25).
Why not join the bankrupt city of Hitchcock, the defunct La Marque school district, the inept Galveston County $528,000 loss, and all those bureaucrats across the nation in accumulating public debt. In case you haven’t noticed, public debt is where all the politicians and bureaucrats get that “free” stuff they dole out in exchange for popularity and votes.
GISD student count in 2017 was 6,884 students. At $90 million divided by students equals to $13,000 per student. The national average of expenditure per student is $10,615. Surely, you will agree, that our students will be 30 percent smarter if we spend 30 percent more.
I could go on with enough examples and evidence that would nauseate anyone who cared. But that would take more than the allotted 200 words allowed by The Daily News.
Trading your vote for “free” stuff isn’t a wise vote.
David Hardee
Bayou Vista
Here’s to a successful
school year free of drugs
As summer ends and a new school year begins, Galveston County Community Coalition of the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol would like to thank all of you for a great year.
Our mission is to mobilize community resources in an effort to reduce the harmful impact of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs in our communities. This year, because of support we have received from Galveston County residents and organizations, we were able to provide town halls, trainings, education and outreach to many community groups.
Extra special thanks goes to the following individuals and organizations for helping us create a safer environment for the youth of Galveston County: Mary Moody Northen Endowment, for providing office space, as well as the following partnering organizations: University of Texas Medical Branch, the Center for Addiction Research, Texas A&M Galveston, Galveston and Texas City police departments, local school districts, and many other supportive coalition members.
We are looking forward to our upcoming 2018-19 opportunities and we would love for you to be a part of our efforts. For more information, email me at marybeth.trevino@bacoda.org.
Mary Beth Trevino
Galveston
City of Galveston is
bullying the Artist Boat
It is unfortunate the city bullies its residents by the arbitrary “selective enforcement” of its zoning ordinances. The city is dotted by commercial enterprises embedded within residential neighborhoods in the form of short-term rentals.
The fact these structures were formerly private residences, in most cases, allows the city to distort its view and fail to recognize that these are “businesses” located right in the middle of neighborhoods where residents are just trying to live and raise their children, yet ignores numerous examples, throughout the city of code violations including occupancy and parking restrictions.
I suspect the Artist Boat doesn’t generate sufficient revenue for the city to get a break.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
