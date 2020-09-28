In response to the commentary by Charles Killebrew ("If you're reading this, you've benefited from Trump," The Daily News, Sept. 26-27): This is definitely an "untruth."
What happened to the promise of building the Great Wall at the expense of the Mexicans? The removal of undocumented immigrants? All I see is separating little children from their parents. What happened to the promise of making this a country of law and order? All I see is protest and rioting.
What happened to the promise of replacing the Affordable Care Act with better health care? All I see is a lawsuit in the Supreme Court intending to abolish health care without any proposal to improve it.
What happened to the promise of building roads, highways, bridges, tunnels, airports and railways of tomorrow? I haven't seen any kind of federal work of this kind in the past four years.
What about the promise of cutting taxes for the middle class? The nonpartisan tax policy center estimated that for the 2018 tax year, 20 percent of the benefits would go to the top 1 percent and that by 2027, 82 percent of the benefits would go to the top 1 percent.
Trump made many promises regarding foreign policy, jobs and much more, but none made into legislation.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(1) comment
Another Liberal rant from Liberal Laiacona. [yawn]
Promises made, promises kept - if only Liberal Laiacona would open his eyes he could see it !
