Galveston has always welcomed diversity: racial, economic, ethnic, religious. Galveston was racially segregated, but less rigidly than perhaps any city in the South, and, than most in the North.
The city’s historical areas housed, in single-family homes, duplexes, apartments, and boarding houses a diverse collection of folks, all living in close proximity. Modest houses shared blocks with magnificent mansions. That was Galveston.
With uncharacteristic irony, city council has now banished duplexes from “historical” areas. Apartment rents are already expensive, and this exorcism will make it still more difficult for the economically disadvantaged and those with moderate incomes to find housing here. It will make these areas boringly homogenous.
Today, houses in the lower-income parts of town are being snapped up by buyers from all over the country looking for a cute weekend place that can function as a weekly rental. This is forcing poor, multi-generational Galvestonians to compete for a dwindling stock of affordable housing. Those with bad luck must decamp. (Not that anyone cares, but the restriction on duplexes is also an assault on private property rights, which so often leads to an assault on other rights.)
Council should rescind this restriction.
Kenneth Shelton
Galveston
