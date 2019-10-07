In response to ("Crosswalk painting project to honor local veterans," The Daily News, Oct. 4): I find the idea of allowing people to walk on the emblems of our Armed Services and the names of those who have served isn't honoring us at all.
As a Marine veteran of Vietnam, I welcome actions that offer appreciation for our service, but wonder if the symbolic meaning of this was considered.
We Marines place a great deal of respect for our Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem, as I'm sure the other services do for theirs.
The image of someone stepping on it, however innocently, sends chills up my spine, and the same for a person stepping off the curb and onto the name of one of my fellow Marines who has died seems dishonorable to me.
I hope the folks who want to honor us next year consider some way to do so that doesn't include the possibility of someone spitting on our service.
Bob Hern
Galveston
(1) comment
Thank You Bob and Thank You for your Service! I agree completely; as you may recall, we Grunts, both Marine and Army, won't even walk on the grass if there is pavement available. I taught tank gunnery and we had fits getting the young Marines to even step onto the range if they had to walk on the turf. It's all about respect. I appreciate the sentiment of those who began this project but, there are other ways to honor the Services. You and I know that there are going to be people who disrespect the military by spitting, throwing trash or other things on those emblems, just for spite. Simple emblems to the masses; everything to you and I.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.