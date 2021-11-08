It's ridiculous that the Republican Party is determined to ban books in libraries about sex, critical race theory and LBGTQ+, etc. ("Councilman asks library to remove book about sex," The Daily News, Nov. 6). 

News flash, most students have access to the internet, which is the biggest library on Earth. Youth will find truth and knowledge no matter what obstacles you manufacture or put in front of them.

Domenico Nuckols

Galveston

