Coronavirus has changed virtually every aspect of American life. Employers, both big and small, were left wondering how they would survive, children were displaced from their learning environments and forced to adapt to virtual-education, and quarantines left many suffering mentally.
Luckily, the initial goal of flattening the curve has been achieved throughout the United States and we're beginning to move back to our pre-pandemic lives.
It may seem inconsequential, but a recent news release from AMC Theatres announced the reopening of over 400 locations over the course of the next two months, with the other 230 locations to follow. Many of these locations are located in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. Beyond reopening schools, resuming operations at restaurants and retailers will help to bolster the mental and economic health of Texas.
The curve has been flattened. Now it’s time to focus our energy on continuing to get America back on track. Coronavirus will be with us for a while, so we must learn to live with the virus. It will be vital for the future of our country, the success of our businesses and the mental health of all Americans.
Dr. Alina Sholar
Austin
