Let's apply some logic to who actually owns the government shutdown. The House approved a spending bill and sent it to the Senate. The Senate didn't approve the bill and sent it to Trump.
If, and when, the Senate approves a spending bill and sends it to Trump and he vetoes it, then he owns the government shutdown.
Until President Trump vetoes a spending bill, this shutdown belongs to the Senate. I don't care which political party you choose to blame; that blame belongs squarely on the shoulders of the Senate. If our congressmen and women had to work with no pay, as many government employees are having to do, this shutdown would be over in a heartbeat.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
