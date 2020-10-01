In the upcoming Hitchcock election, several proposed amendments to the city charter are on the ballot. Residents will vote for or against changing the words "city administrator" to "city manager" in Proposition E.
This change will give the hired, out-of-town person designated as city manager the unilateral power to hire and fire the police chief, city secretary and other department heads.
As the city charter now reads, the hometown elected mayor and commissioner are the ones who can hire and fire these department heads. The city administrator directs the day-to-day operations of the city and advises the mayor and commissioners as to how the city is operating. The mayor and commissioners retain the power to hire and fire the administrator and the department heads.
Vote against Proposition E.
Lee Sander
Former mayor of Hitchcock
