My question to Joe Jaworski is if it is OK to exaggerate when campaigning for public office, is it also OK to exaggerate when filing income tax returns, testifying in court, responding to questions by police officers or filling out applications for jobs ("Former elected official should stick to the facts," The Daily News, Sept. 27).
If so, I'm all for it.
Why shouldn't politicians be exempt from telling the truth?
Charles Martorell
Galveston
