Remove the statue and make it into an artificial reef. Place it at the wreck of the USS Hatteras, the Union blockade ship that was sunk during the Battle of Galveston in 1863.
The statue depicts a sailor from a Confederate blockade runner. The USS Hatteras will be an appropriate resting place, located about 20 miles offshore in 60 feet of water. Maybe some coral will grow on it.
The statue is offensive to an important segment of our city’s population. Place it where it may do some good.
George Schmahl
Galveston
