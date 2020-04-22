In response to Norman Pappous ("News organizations are largely to blame for it all," The Daily News, April 18), add to his timeline:
• Jan. 22 — Trump: "We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine."
• Jan. 24 — Trump: “China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The U.S. greatly appreciates their efforts in transparency. It will all work out well."
• Jan. 30 — Trump: “We are working with China, just so you know, and other countries very, very closely. So it doesn’t get out of hand."
• Feb. 10 — Trump: “Looks like by April ... it miraculously goes away."
• Feb. 24 — Trump: "The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA ... CDC and world health have been working hard and very smart."
• March 5 — Trump: “It’s all going to work out. Everybody has to be calm."
• March 24 — Trump’s infamous statement about opening on Easter.
• April 7 — Trump attacks the World Health Organization for mishandling the pandemic, as if he didn’t. And then Trump cuts off U.S. funding to WHO.
Could it possibly be that Trump also made a mistake(s). The king of flip-flops, so sad.
Jane Elton
Galveston
(1) comment
By now, nothing that the carnival barker says would surprise any of us, and that's what is so sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.