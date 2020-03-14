In response to the story ("Virus concern levels mixed but water, TP still selling out," The Daily News, March 13): I see that people are buying water and toilet paper "in case something happens."
Just a thought, but wouldn't it make more sense to buy canned vegetables, fruit, and meat plus cereals and pastas? How about flour, cornmeal and baking powder... "just in case" you have to bake your own bread?
I'm still trying to understand the "why" of huge amounts of toilet paper... water, well perhaps, if that's what you drink normally.
Taped over my desk is the following: "Keep Calm and Carry On." Not a bad idea.
Pat Thompson
Hitchcock
