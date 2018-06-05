Whose idea was it to stop putting "Peanuts," "Snuffy Smith," "Beetle Bailey," "Garfield" and the other ones that the readers love in this newspaper?
Also, put the old cryptoquote back in.
Vonda Daniels
Texas City
Editor's note: The comic strips "Peanuts" and "Garfield" do still appear on The Daily News' comics page.
