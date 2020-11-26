My letter to the editor ("Frank Maceo has my vote again for District 3," The Daily News, Oct. 13) requires no correction, but Ralph McMorris’ commentary ("Letter touting Frank Maceo demands correction," The Daily News, Nov. 24) requires some additional facts.
On May 26, 2016, then-council member McMorris deferred action on the Neighborhood Improvement Funds dedicated to District 3, which included the final funding of said lights. Without intervention on the deferral on June 28, 2016, McMorris turned over his membership to Maceo.
Then-council member Maceo voted on Dec. 15, 2016, to finally fund the projects included in the Neighborhood Improvement Plan for District 3. Maceo’s vote included funding for improvements to Lindale Park, improvements to Adoue Park, “increased lighting in District 3 via decorative street lights or cobra head fixtures,” as well as funds to “repair downtown gas lamp fixtures.”
I stand by my statement and I would like to thank all of those who worked on this project. I'm confident that Maceo will work with those same stakeholders in the future for a better District 3 and city of Galveston.
In politics, when one is losing, it's to his advantage to run a negative campaign: There's nothing to lose (you’re already losing) and everything to gain (you might win). If the election results are any indication, it’s clear why Maceo’s opponent is running this negative campaign.
Patrick Gurski
Galveston
