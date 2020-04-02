I would like to applaud Mayor Jim Yarbrough. Closing our beaches was the right thing to do in order to keep so many day-trippers from coming and possibly spreading the coronavirus around our island.
We must take all precautions to protect ourselves, especially with the number of cases in Galveston County rising daily.
Martha Andrews
Galveston
