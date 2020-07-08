Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was a conservative lawyer when appointed by President George W. Bush. Since the election of Donald Trump, he’s become an “anti-Trump Republican.”
President Barack Obama admitted his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals order was illegal, but Roberts ruled against Trump’s attempt to repeal the illegal DACA order. As a conservative, Roberts knows DACA must be repealed but doesn’t want Trump to get credit. Because of DACA, dreamers can’t earn legal residency or become U.S. citizens.
Trump and most conservatives believe dreamers should only be deported for bad criminal records. Repealing Obama’s illegal DACA order can free them for legal residency or U.S. citizenship.
Gary Miller
Texas City
