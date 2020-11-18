In response to the commentary by Kevin Moran ("Quiroga should have disclosed ties to firm seeking city deal," The Daily News, Nov. 18): I suppose Moran wants me to apologize as a port official seven years ago (2013) being actively engaged in bringing potential business opportunities to Galveston.
I recall well that council at the time seemed quite challenged to imagine a future with Galveston at the center of regional water supply with all the benefits that would arise from that. As a result, those good folks moved on to greener pastures and the world is coming around pretty fast to their way of thinking — more water and green energy.
I would, of course, always recuse myself from any potential business that might come before the city where I could have a conflict.
Roger "Bo" Quiroga
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.