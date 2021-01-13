The recent actions of Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple and Simon & Schuster in canceling accounts of people, apps and books that don't adhere to the liberal ideology is one of the first steps taken by Nazi Germany so that Hitler could gain control.
Here's an excerpt taken from a BBC website called Bitesize about the history of how Hitler took control: "Any media that conveyed anti-Nazi ideas or even other ways of life, were censored. Censorship of newspapers, radio, cinema and the theatre was enforced. Only books which agreed with the Nazi point of view were allowed. All other books were banned and many were publicly burned from May, 1933."
With total control of the government now in the Democrats' hands, you can look forward to more and more of your rights and liberty taken away from you.
Doug Hudgins
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.