Frank Bell Jr. was a local businessman and a fourth-generation La Marque native. After discharge from World War I, he became a successful businessman in Galveston County.
During that time, segregation was law. He said Blacks couldn't be denied their place if they had economic and educational parity.
Having little formal education himself, he pushed for educational and economic equality. He encouraged Blacks in the community to shop locally. A few of his accomplishments:
Member of colored school board; ex-officio mayor of La Marque; president of the Negro Chamber of Commerce; worked diligently to get a colored high school in La Marque; donated land to the school district; donated some of the land for Carver Park; donated material to build and expand churches; provided transportation for some local students who attended high school in Galveston; gave jobs to students raising money for college; provided donations and sponsorships for school activities; built a cottage for teachers new to the area; financed homes in the area to persons who didn't qualify for bank loans; financed several businesses; and he owned a hotel, a store, a service station and several other businesses, as well as being a partner in a lumber and real estate development company.
Jacques Bell
Texas City
[thumbup][thumbup]
