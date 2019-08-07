The city is asking to stick its hands deeper into the port’s pocket and cites three problems as a basis ("Proposal meant to put port’s back to the wall, Yarbrough says," The Daily News, July 26).
1: If my recollection is correct, the $15.7 million judgment started out with “free” government Ike recovery money to build houses. The first contractor wasn’t building the houses. But by the time the city addressed the problem, several houses had been built. The city refused to pay for those houses, resulting in the judgment plus interest. Why didn’t the city apply the money they had initially received to reduce the judgment?
2: The legislative limits apply to all cities, not just those with a port. The limits are to prevent cities from forcing residents from their homes with higher city taxes added every year.
3: The pension problems seem to involve the city ignoring the needs of those who protect the community for quite some time — like the decades of ignoring the aged and crumbling infrastructure to spend the money on other things.
The port shows hard-earned profits. Don’t let grasshopper city kill port ant by forcing ant to foot the bill for grasshopper irresponsibility.
Susan Powell
Galveston
