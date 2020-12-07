When I see what Democrats and the left are doing to our country, I'm reminded of what Scarlett O'Hara said in "Gone With the Wind."
She said, "If I have to lie, cheat, or steal, I will never be hungry again."
The Democrats say, "If we have to lie, cheat, or steal, I will never lose power again."
Herbert Frankovich
Texas City
I'm glad I live in Texas! Democrats' efforts to cheat in Texas didn't work out well, except maybe in Blue counties.
How did they attempt to cheat?
1) Tried to convince the State of Texas to buy Dominion Voting Systems THREE TIMES. Texas said NO!
2) Mail-in ballots for everybody! No!
3) Remove Voter Id requirements , spread the FALSE story Voter ID suppresses minorities. No!
Texas Democrats have a LONG HISTORY of voter fraud in this state.
The Jaybird Primary - In Fort Bend County the Democrat Party was a "Whites only" private club - no Black voters allowed.
The Duke of Duval County- responsible for electing LBJ as US Senator and along with Cook County, Illinois, electing Democrat JFK in 1960.
