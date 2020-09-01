What's next for 2020, locusts?

Manuel Moreno Jr.

Galveston

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Another 100,000 COVID dead, some more protests about cops who can't putt, another 100,000 small businesses bankrupt, Russian and Chinese spambots stealing the election, 5000 more Trump lies, maybe a couple more hurricanes and whatever a derecho is, record breaking fires in the west, a couple more Trump tell all books, record melting of ice in the north, record unemployment, Trump being physically dragged out of the White House by the secret service, perhaps a smallish asteroid, I hear that Japanese scientists are reviving 100,000,000 year old bacteria, we're overdue for another Carrington Event...

