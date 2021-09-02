The city of Galveston is not enforcing the new laws surrounding golf cart registration, tags and inspections.
I'm very upset because I and many others followed the law, and it appears to be a big joke to the marshals, city council and those that believe the cart rental vendors are above the law. After all, they're the reason we're at this point of the current process of tags, inspections and new rules.
The city isn't enforcing the law that was passed and those who haven't abided by the law could care less. You're sending a strong message to our community that one hand doesn't know what the other is doing.
We're past the 45-day grace period, and I will be making more noise if something isn't done soon.
Once again, law-abiding residents and those that are playing by the rules are taking a back seat to tourists and those that don't care about authority.
Mark Ravelli
Galveston
