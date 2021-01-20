2020 was a difficult year. COVID-related restaurant closures, lower fish prices and hurricanes undermined commercial fishermen in Galveston. Thankfully, we have a strong fishery management system that helped buffer us against the worst of things.
But we weren't alone in suffering — people lost jobs, homes and even loved ones.
One of the things I'm most proud of with commercial fishermen is how we come together to help people in times of need. That’s why I was happy to be part of a program where we took some of the snapper we caught last month, filleted them at Katie’s Seafood Market and donated them to the Lighthouse Charity Team, who distributed more than 800 meals that helped feed families in need that suffered the devastating impacts of multiple hurricanes in Cameron, Louisiana.
This program helped fishermen make up some of the money they lost because of COVID, helped keep my staff busy here at Katie's, and helped feed people that needed a hot meal around the holidays.
Life is about people helping people. Thank you to all the people and partners that helped make this program happen, especially the Lighthouse Charity Team.
Buddy Guindon
Owner, Katie's Seafood Market and Katie's Seafood House
Galveston
