Nature delivered Texans harsh freeze conditions at a level we rarely experience, which in turn brought out large quantities of the whining liberal mindset (individuals and media) that believe government is responsible for all their comfort, success and needs.
Whiners that believe holding government accountable for preventing/repairing any damage and discomforting consequences resulting from nature or personal choices such as where one builds, ignoring proper preparedness for the inevitable and insurance to aid in recovery.
Want failure-proof power supply, then you better get ready to pay for it.
Think being on a national power grid is the answer? Consider the frequent power failures in other regions during nature events. Are those regions going to send us power when they're consuming all they can supply or their power generation is out of service? More likely, Texans will be exporting and extending resources.
Society has a responsibility to help the truly needy; however, society needs to stop striving so hard to create the needy.
I’ve discovered when things aren’t going the way you like or think they should be, most times you will find the reason when taking a hard look in the mirror. Fix that first.
Morris Parrott
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.