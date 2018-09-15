The 3-foot rule is important, but for much more than enforcement ("Citing enforcement, council defers bike safety vote," The Daily News, Sept. 14). It's about awareness and showing that Galveston is a bicycle-friendly city. The ordinance, along with signage, will make drivers aware and, hopefully, entice them to follow the law.
It's enforceable, but unfortunately, the bicyclist has to be hit. Drivers can literally get away with murder because they can always blame it on the bicyclist. Yes, there are expensive devices that can check the distance, but you could also use the video from police cars to record an infraction. Those videos can be analyzed, and you can take measurements from it to calculate distances.
The city council needs to pass this ordinance if it is serious about making Galveston a bicycle-friendly town.
It's not about enforcement.
John Kirwin
Galveston
