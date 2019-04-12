Teresa Kumelski's letter regarding the Violence Against Women Act was less than truthful ("Weber voted against the best interests of women," The Daily News, April 9).
This act has been reauthorized before, but the current one under consideration (HR 1585), has added devious gun control provisions and worrisome attacks on due process. However, Sen. Joni Ernst from Iowa is working on a Senate version of this, but without the anti-gun, anti-due process provisions.
Wake up, people; don't be misled.
Read and study the issues the media and others present, many times a synopsis is far from facts. By the way, my thanks to Rep. Randy Weber, who did read and study HR 1585, and knew its sneakily added proposals pose a real infringement on my rights and freedoms as an American citizen.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
(1) comment
Or by conservative falsehoods. Or any falsehoods. Pay attention and don't be confused by rhetoric... [wink]
