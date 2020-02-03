Jan. 31 was a sad day for America and her people.
It was the day that Republicans in Congress shredded the Constitution, violated their pledge of office, and totally ignored the Declaration of Independence and the idea that we're a nation “of the people, for the people, and by the people.”
When 75 percent of the people said they wanted witnesses at the impeachment trial, the Republican-controlled Senate totally ignored the will of the people. It's very sad. What they are telling the people is they no longer work for America and its citizens — but for themselves.
On Jan. 31, they gave President Trump the green light to do whatever he wants to do, and they will condone it and protect him.
Republican Senators who supported this vote should also be impeached for violating the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, their Oath of Office and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
I hope every American remembers this in the November elections and goes to the polls and votes. America’s future depends on you and your vote.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
