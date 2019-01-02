A continuous refrain used to counter the need to protect Galveston with a ring levee system on the city’s bay side has been that Galveston will “drown in a soup bowl” when the levee fails.
This rhetoric is a tactic to squash any discussion that might diminish the need for the Ike Dike. A ring levee protecting Galveston will not cause Galveston to drown, but it does take the city out of the cost/benefit analysis of the Ike Dike.
Galveston is not New Orleans, which has levees designed to continually keep water out of the city because it's below sea level. If the levees fail, as happened in 2005, water floods New Orleans whether or not a storm is occurring.
A ring levee would keep water in Galveston Bay from flooding the city only during a storm. The Ike Dike, which would seal off Galveston Bay from the ocean during a storm, would still leave Galveston vulnerable to flooding when hurricane force winds blow bay water into the city. The only “bowl” is created by those who are constrained by the notion that the Ike Dike is the only option on the menu.
Bill Kiene
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.