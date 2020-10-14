I enjoyed Bill Cherry’s letter about Roger "Bo" Quiroga’s bid for the mayor’s slot in Galveston ("Quiroga has the experience to lead Galveston," The Daily News, Oct. 9). I also have known Bo and the Quiroga family for years and they're a very good Galveston family.
Quiroga will make Galveston a very good mayor as he did the time he served before.
Then there are a few incumbents who have opponents such as Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Randy Weber, State Sen. Larry Taylor, State Rep. Mayes Middleton, District Judge Lonnie Cox, District Judge Jared Robinson and Sheriff Henry Trochesset. I believe they've done a great job for Texas, Galveston County and the city of Galveston.
The old saying is, "if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it."
Yes, I've voted for President Trump already and just one of the big reason’s is we don’t need a socialist country. Stay safe.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
