Bravo for the series on mail theft and check fraud

By MARY VINNEDGE
Oct 17, 2022

Bravo to The Galveston County Daily News for its series on mail thefts and the underlying reasons why it is rampant.

This is fantastic public-service reporting, and I suspect it will result in well-deserved awards for the newspaper.

Congratulations to reporters Trace Harris and José Mendiola and their editors on the series to date.

I look forward to future installments.

Mary Vinnedge
Galveston
