The commentary Wayne D. Holt wrote ("Isle leaders must cancel Lone Star Rally now," The Daily News, May 19) was so right. The Strand, which is made up of many small businesses, is struggling to come back after being closed for three months.
The rally causes many closures of local businesses, as Holt said.
The city government had been comfortable in locking down an entire community beyond state and health guidelines and continues to consider 100,000 visitors — many of them families — enjoying miles of beaches as a threat.
What does the city government think 350,000 bikers will bring to our island?
As Betty Massey commented, if we can't enjoy the Galveston Symphony Orchestra, The Grand 1894 Opera House or attend a play at Island East-End Theatre Co., why do we believe it's acceptable to allow 350,000 bikers on The Strand?
As soon as a vaccine is discovered, we will be able to get back to all our activities.
Seal Grief
Galveston
