Initially, American National Insurance Co.'s proposal to close 20th Street seemed like a simple request from a company trying to make it easier for its employees to get into their building during a rainstorm.
But, the reality is that elevating the street by 30 inches will create a dam that will push water that normally flows over 20th Street into the surrounding neighborhood businesses and homes.
For those of us who own properties adjacent to Moody Plaza, this isn't something we can ignore, or agree with.
For us, it’s not a matter of getting our feet wet, it’s a matter of being able to open our business or live in our home without the threat of additional flooding that we "know" will come with the creation of this dam.
Why has there been no independent engineering study on the consequences of this water flow change? ANICO says they know this change will not make the flooding any worse. Are we to simply take their word?
Lacking this study, to say nothing of the problem of giving a public street up for a private business, it isn't acceptable to the majority of the neighborhood. We're saying "no" to the ANICO dam.
John and Lynn Eanes
Galveston
