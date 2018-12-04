Way to go, Bob Fields.
You have finally written a column expressing thoughts and ideas with which I can agree ("Trump's failures far outweigh his accomplishments," The Daily News, Dec. 2).
I believe you're the first writer to share my views about Trump: "Beware this narcissistic, dangerous, bragging demagogue.”
Enough said for the moment.
Don Cote
Galveston
